The Maryland State Boychoir is a choir based in Baltimore, Maryland. It was founded in 1987 by Frank Cimino, and was designated by Maryland Governor William Donald Schaefer as "Maryland's Official Goodwill Ambassadors". The choir is a donor-supported 501(c)3 organization that provides talented boys an opportunity to sing at a professional level while developing their self-esteem, self-discipline, and character. The choir is composed of approximately 150 choristers, ages 7 to 20, who come from a wide range of ethnic, socioeconomic, and religious backgrounds. They perform locally, nationally, and internationally. The founder, Frank Cimino, is currently retired but still assists with the choir. Stephen Holmes is the Artistic Director, conducting and teaching the choir, along with Joseph Shortall, the Assistant Director. The Maryland State Boychoir provides an opportunity for boys of all backgrounds to come together and sing. The choir is divided into the following groupings, based on musical knowledge, voice part, and skill.