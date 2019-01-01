Iain CookBorn 2 November 1974
Iain Cook
1974-11-02
Iain Cook Biography
Iain Andrew Cook (born 2 November 1974) is a Scottish musician, composer, and record producer who is currently a member of Glasgow-based electronic trio Chvrches. He played guitar for the Scottish post-rock band Aereogramme until their breakup in 2007. Cook also composes music for film and television and is a member of the rock band The Unwinding Hours.
