Clarence WilliamsBorn 8 October 1898. Died 6 November 1965
Clarence Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Williams (October 6, 1898 or October 8, 1893 – November 6, 1965) was an American jazz pianist, composer, promoter, vocalist, theatrical producer, and publisher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Cake Walking Babies From Home
Top of the Town
Tain't Nobodys Business
Mandy Make Up Your Mind
I Cant Dance
My Gal Sal
Cake Walking Babies From Home (feat. Eva Taylor, Charlie Irvis, Buddy Christian, Sidney Bechet & Louis Armstrong)
Candy Lips
You've Got to Give Me Some (feat. Spencer Williams, Eddie Lang & Clarence Williams)
I Can't Dance (I Got Ants In My Pants)
