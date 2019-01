Art vs. Science are an Australian electronic dance band based in Sydney, New South Wales. Formed in February 2008, the three-piece consists of James Finn (styled as Jim) on vocals and keyboards; Daniel McNamee (styled as Dan Mac) on vocals, guitars and keyboards; and Daniel Williams (styled as Dan W.) on drums and vocals.

In 2010, the group toured the United Kingdom in support of La Roux in March and then Groove Armada in May. The trio received three nominations at the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 for their independent extended play release, Magic Fountain and, in 2011, the group won "Best Independent Release" for their debut album The Experiment. The album peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart.