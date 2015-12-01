Derek Andrew Safo (born 5 September 1982), better known by his stage name Sway or Sway DaSafo, is an English musician of Ghanaian descent. He is also a producer, having established Dcypha Productions, signed to Island/Universal (label founder). Safo's 2008 track "Black Stars" gave kudos to popular Ghanaians across the diaspora. Sway's first big track, "On My Own" was released under the name Sway DaSafo.