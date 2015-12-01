SwayUK rapper Derek Andrew Safo. Born 5 September 1982
Derek Andrew Safo (born 5 September 1982), better known by his stage name Sway or Sway DaSafo, is an English musician of Ghanaian descent. He is also a producer, having established Dcypha Productions, signed to Island/Universal (label founder). Safo's 2008 track "Black Stars" gave kudos to popular Ghanaians across the diaspora. Sway's first big track, "On My Own" was released under the name Sway DaSafo.
Little Derek
Little Derek
Flo' Fashion
Flo' Fashion
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
Break The Chain
Break The Chain
Up Your Speed
Up Your Speed
Back For You
Back For You
Still Speedin'
Still Speedin'
Forget Ur X (feat. Stu$h)
Forget Ur X (feat. Stu$h)
Let It Snow (1Xtra Christmas Song)
Let It Snow (1Xtra Christmas Song)
Reece Chats to the Legend Akon
Reece Chats to the Legend Akon
To Be A Man
To Be A Man
Nightmares
Nightmares
Level Up
Level Up
Frozen (feat. Sway)
Frozen (feat. Sway)
Michael Phelps of the Ocean
Michael Phelps of the Ocean
Harvey Nicks (feat. Sway)
Harvey Nicks (feat. Sway)
Stream It (feat. Mista Silva)
Stream It (feat. Mista Silva)
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Sway, The Van T's, Alligator, The Voodoos and Shredd
Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Sway
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-03-20T04:48:50
20
Mar
2015
Live Lounge: Sway
BBC Broadcasting House
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T04:48:50
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
