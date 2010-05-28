Drew Sidora Jordan (born May 1, 1985), better known by her stage name Drew Sidora, is an American actress and singer known for her recurring role as Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series That's So Raven, also as Lucy Avila in the 2006 movie Step Up and starred as Tionne Watkins in the VH1 TLC biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She is also known for portraying a fictionalized version of herself on the BET comedy-drama television series The Game.