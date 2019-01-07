World PartyFormed 1986
World Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrf5.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7691e08-2824-4e40-b126-4e4a20675036
World Party Biography (Wikipedia)
World Party are a British musical group, which is essentially the solo project of its sole member, Karl Wallinger. He started the band in 1986 in London after leaving The Waterboys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
World Party Tracks
Sort by
Give It All Away - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Give It All Away - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Private Revolution - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Private Revolution - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Love Street - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Love Street - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Love Street - Brixton Academy 1993
Message In A Box - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Message In A Box - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Is It Like Today - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Is It Like Today - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Message In The Box
World Party
Message In The Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Message In The Box
Last played on
Is It Like Today?
World Party
Is It Like Today?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Is It Like Today?
Last played on
Ship Of Fools
World Party
Ship Of Fools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Ship Of Fools
Last played on
Way Down Now
World Party
Way Down Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Way Down Now
Last played on
Put The Message In The Box
World Party
Put The Message In The Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Put The Message In The Box
Last played on
All Come True
World Party
All Come True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
All Come True
Last played on
Words
World Party
Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Words
Last played on
She's The One
World Party
She's The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
She's The One
Last played on
Sunshine
World Party
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Making Love To The World
World Party
Making Love To The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Making Love To The World
Last played on
Sooner Or Later
World Party
Sooner Or Later
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Sooner Or Later
Last played on
Take It Up - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Take It Up - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Sweet Soul Dreams - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Sweet Soul Dreams - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
It's Too Late / Radio Days - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
It's Too Late / Radio Days - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Sooner Or Later - Brixton Academy 1993
World Party
Sooner Or Later - Brixton Academy 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
When The Rainbow Comes
World Party
When The Rainbow Comes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
When The Rainbow Comes
Last played on
Take It Up
World Party
Take It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf5.jpglink
Take It Up
Last played on
World Party Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The The in conversation
-
Matt Johnson of The The reveals who he's taking on tour...
-
Squeeze Live Session!
-
“It felt trivial singing and dancing on stage” - The The's Matt Johnson on family bereavement
-
Squeeze - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Squeeze: "It's our first time on The Pyramid Stage... we're very grateful"
-
Squeeze - Happy Days
-
Squeeze - Cool for Cats
-
Squeeze - Pulling Mussels from a Shell
-
Matt Johnson in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist