MS MR
2012
MS MR Biography (Wikipedia)
MS MR (pronounced Miz Mister) are a New York-based American pop duo, consisting of vocalist Lizzy Plapinger and producer Max Hershenow. The duo are signed to IAMSOUND, Kitsuné and Columbia Records. Plapinger is also known for her work as co-founder of the New York City/London-based Independent record label Neon Gold Records. Their music has been characterized as indie pop, alternative rock, dream pop and dark wave.
MS MR Performances & Interviews
MS MR were live with Phil and Alice - hear the full interview with them!
MS MR are live in the studio with Phil and Alice
MS MR Tracks
Hurricane (Chvrches remix)
Criminals
MS MR
Painted
MS MR
Think Of You
MS MR
Hurricane (TWIN SHADOW REMIX)
MS MR
Bones
MS MR
Fantasy (MØ Remix)
MS MR
Fantasy
MS MR
Do I Wanna Know? (Live Lounge Late)
MS MR
Do I Wanna Know? (Live Lounge Late)
Think Of You (Live Lounge Late)
MS MR
Think Of You (Live Lounge Late)
Hurricane
MS MR
Do I Wanna Know?
MS MR
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T04:36:25
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Live Lounge: MS MR
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-08-20T04:36:25
20
Aug
2013
Live Lounge: MS MR
BBC Broadcasting House
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T04:36:25
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
