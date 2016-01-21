MS MR (pronounced Miz Mister) are a New York-based American pop duo, consisting of vocalist Lizzy Plapinger and producer Max Hershenow. The duo are signed to IAMSOUND, Kitsuné and Columbia Records. Plapinger is also known for her work as co-founder of the New York City/London-based Independent record label Neon Gold Records. Their music has been characterized as indie pop, alternative rock, dream pop and dark wave.