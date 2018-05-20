Sam C.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7645b5f-6462-4057-bfd6-d196e2a2a30d
Sam C.S. Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam C. S. is an Indian film music composer, producer, songwriter and singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam C.S. Tracks
Sort by
Kallooliye
Sam C.S.
Kallooliye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kallooliye
Last played on
Mr. Chandramouli (Theme Song)
Sam C.S.
Mr. Chandramouli (Theme Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Chandramouli (Theme Song)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist