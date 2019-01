Alejandro Ghersi (born 14 October 1989), better known by his stage name Arca, is a Venezuelan record producer, songwriter, singer, mixing engineer, performance artist and DJ based in Dalston, London. He has released three studio albums to critical praise and has produced for artists such as Björk, Kanye West, FKA twigs, Kelela and Frank Ocean.

