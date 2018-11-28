ArcaAlejandro Ghersi, Venezuelan producer. Born 14 October 1989
Arca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ghh82.jpg
1989-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7625f34-1799-42a4-a1c6-22b5377c767b
Arca Biography (Wikipedia)
Alejandro Ghersi (born 14 October 1989), better known by his stage name Arca, is a Venezuelan record producer, songwriter, singer, mixing engineer, performance artist and DJ based in Dalston, London. He has released three studio albums to critical praise and has produced for artists such as Björk, Kanye West, FKA twigs, Kelela and Frank Ocean.
Deep (feat. Arca)
Baby Father
Deep (feat. Arca)
Deep (feat. Arca)
Castration
Arca
Castration
Castration
Piel
Arca
Piel
Piel
Saunter
Arca
Saunter
Saunter
Anoche
Arca
Anoche
Anoche
Whip
Arca
Whip
Whip
Reverie
Arca
Reverie
Reverie
Broke Up
Arca
Broke Up
Broke Up
Wound
Arca
Wound
Wound
Urchin
Arca
Urchin
Urchin
Desafio
Arca
Desafio
Desafio
Child
Arca
Child
Child
Sad
Arca
Sad
Sad
Meditation (feat. Arca)
Babyfather
Meditation (feat. Arca)
Meditation (feat. Arca)
Extent
Arca
Extent
Extent
Sisters
Arca
Sisters
Sisters
Thievery
Arca
Thievery
Thievery
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Arca
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Baby Doll (feat. Mica Levi)
Sad B****
Arca
Sad B****
Sad B****
Mutant
Arca
Mutant
Mutant
Deep (feat. Arca)
Babyfather
Deep (feat. Arca)
Deep (feat. Arca)
Truly carrying
Arca
Truly carrying
Truly carrying
Else
Arca
Else
Else
Snakes
Arca
Snakes
Snakes
Front Load
Arca
Front Load
Front Load
