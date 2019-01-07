Ella McMahon (born 1 April 1994), known by her stage name Ella Eyre, is an English singer and songwriter. She is best known for her collaborations with Rudimental on their UK number one single "Waiting All Night" (2013), which won the 2014 Brit Award for British Single of the Year, with DJ Fresh on his single "Gravity" (2015), and with Sigala on their singles "Came Here for Love" (2017), and "Just Got Paid" (2018). Her debut EP, Deeper, was released in 2013 and her debut album, Feline, was released in 2015. Eyre's musical influences include Lauryn Hill, Etta James, Basement Jaxx and Hans Zimmer.