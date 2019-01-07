Ella Eyre
Ella McMahon (born 1 April 1994), known by her stage name Ella Eyre, is an English singer and songwriter. She is best known for her collaborations with Rudimental on their UK number one single "Waiting All Night" (2013), which won the 2014 Brit Award for British Single of the Year, with DJ Fresh on his single "Gravity" (2015), and with Sigala on their singles "Came Here for Love" (2017), and "Just Got Paid" (2018). Her debut EP, Deeper, was released in 2013 and her debut album, Feline, was released in 2015. Eyre's musical influences include Lauryn Hill, Etta James, Basement Jaxx and Hans Zimmer.
Came Here For Love (feat. Ella Eyre)
Sigala
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
Sigala
Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)
Rudimental
Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane)
Banx & Ranx
_Test Events: Teen Awards Test
Liverpool
2016-10-14T04:16:07
14
Oct
2016
Proms 2015: Prom 16: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-29T04:16:07
29
Jul
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T04:16:07
27
Jun
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T04:16:07
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-23T04:16:07
23
May
2015
