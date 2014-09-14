Captain Sinbad
Captain Sinbad
Captain Sinbad Biography (Wikipedia)
Captain Sinbad was the deejay alter ego of Jamaican record producer Carl Dwyer (born c.1955).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Captain Sinbad Tracks
When Dance Used To Ram
When Dance Used To Ram
Music Will Mad Unu
Music Will Mad Unu
Where The Rub A Dub Lives
Where The Rub A Dub Lives
Jamaica 50
Jamaica 50
World Wide Rebellion - Maximum Sound
World Wide Rebellion - Maximum Sound
