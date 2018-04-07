Jacques HigelinBorn 18 October 1940. Died 6 April 2018
Jacques Higelin
Jacques Higelin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Joseph Victor Higelin (18 October 1940 – 6 April 2018) was a French pop singer who rose to prominence in the early 1970s. Early in his career, many of Higelin's songs were effectively blacklisted from French radio because of his controversial left-wing political beliefs and his association with left-wing advocacy groups.
Jacques Higelin Tracks
La Grippe
Brigitte Fontaine
Fluer De Pavot
Jacques Higelin
Banlieue Boogie Blues
Jacques Higelin
