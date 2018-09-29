Gatsby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f75e2d72-2be5-4235-bf6f-cf8b397d184f
Gatsby Tracks
Sort by
Good Feeling
Gatsby
Good Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Feeling
Last played on
Hard luck Hotel
Gatsby
Hard luck Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard luck Hotel
Last played on
Something Better Happen Soon
Gatsby
Something Better Happen Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Better Happen Soon
Last played on
Gatsby Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist