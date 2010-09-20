MarxmanFormed 1989. Disbanded 1995
Marxman
1989
Marxman Biography (Wikipedia)
Marxman were a four-piece Marxist hip-hop group with two MCs formed in London in 1989. Their lyrics expounded socialism and an end to economic and social injustice. They are one of only a few groups that combine hip-hop with traditional Irish compositions.
