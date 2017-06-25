Bill Douglas (born November 7, 1944) is a Canadian musician, composer, pianist, and bassoonist whose works received influence from classical music, jazz, African, Brazilian[clarification needed] and Indian music, 1970s funk and many other genres.

He has toured and recorded for thirty years with clarinetist Richard Stoltzman. As a bassoonist, he has played with the Toronto and New Haven Symphony Orchestras and has recorded three RCA albums with Peter Serkin and Tashi (Ida Kavafian, Fred Sherry, Richard Stoltzman and Peter Serkin). As a jazz pianist, he has toured and recorded with vibraphonist Gary Burton and bassist Eddie Gómez.

In 1994, the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), the Canadian equivalent of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI), presented him with their classical composer of the year award. His compositions have been performed by major orchestras and chamber groups around the world. He has been teaching at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado for twenty-nine years. Thirteen CDs of his music are available.