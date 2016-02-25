Dhani Harrison (born 1 August 1978) is a British multi-instrumentalist musician, composer and singer-songwriter who is the only child of George and Olivia Harrison. Harrison debuted as a professional musician assisting in recording his father's final album, Brainwashed, and completing it with the assistance of Jeff Lynne after his father's death in November 2001. Harrison formed his own band, thenewno2, in 2002 and has performed at festivals including Coachella where Spin magazine dubbed their performance as one of the "best debut performance of the festival." The band also played Lollapalooza three times with Harrison joining the festival's founder Perry Farrell on a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane" at 2010's event.

In 2013, Harrison launched his career as a composer, contributing to the score of the Warner Bros. movie Beautiful Creatures. Harrison has gone on to score the music for the TV show Good Girls Revolt, AMC's The Divide, Seattle Road, Learning to Drive, and, most recently, for the Paul Giamatti-produced show Outsiders.