Steve Rance
Steve Rance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f75623ee-d584-4239-8020-4ce25ef541b1
Steve Rance Tracks
Sort by
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Dan Schutte
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Lord, Make Us Servants Of Your Peace (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir and Congregation of St. Andrew's Cathedral, Glasgow, Paul Leddington Wright & James Quinn
Lord, Make Us Servants Of Your Peace (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord, Make Us Servants Of Your Peace (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Composer
Featured Artist
Lyricist
Last played on
Dear Lord and Father of mankind (feat. Steve Rance)
Hubert Parry
Dear Lord and Father of mankind (feat. Steve Rance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Dear Lord and Father of mankind (feat. Steve Rance)
Conductor
Last played on
Will You Come And Follow Me (feat. Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Congregation of St Andrews Metropolitan Cathedral, Steve Rance, Scottish Traditional Melody, John L. Bell & John L.Bell
Will You Come And Follow Me (feat. Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will You Come And Follow Me (feat. Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
Praise To The Lord, The Almighty (feat. Steve Rance)
The Congregation of St Andrews Cathedral, Ernewerten Gesangbuch, John L. Bell & Joachim Neander
Praise To The Lord, The Almighty (feat. Steve Rance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise To The Lord, The Almighty (feat. Steve Rance)
Choir
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Congregation of St Andrews Metropolitan Cathedral, Daniel L.Schutte, Paul Leddington Wright & Daniel L.Schutte
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I, The Lord Of Sea And Sky (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Bernadette Carroll
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ, Be Our Light (feat. Steve Rance, Matthew Howells & Stella McCracken)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
Jessie Seymour Irvine
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
Choir
Lyricist
Last played on
Christ Be Beside Me
Steve Rance
Christ Be Beside Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Be Beside Me
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist