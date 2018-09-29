The GriswoldsAustralian indie rock band. Formed 2012
The Griswolds
2012
The Griswolds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Griswolds are an Australian three-piece indie rock band from Sydney, Australia. The band have cited influences such as Vampire Weekend, MGMT, Kanye West, Devendra Banhart, Of Montreal, and The Beach Boys. The Griswolds signed with Wind-up Records in May 2013 and began recording their debut album shortly after with producer Tony Hoffer. They are named after the fictional family from the Vacation film series.
On 16 March 2017, Tim John, their bass player left the band.
The Griswolds Tracks
Light Me Up
Max Styler
Light Me Up
Light Me Up
Last played on
Live This Nightmare (NGHTMRE Remix)
The Griswalds
Live This Nightmare (NGHTMRE Remix)
Live This Nightmare (NGHTMRE Remix)
Last played on
If You Wanna Stay
The Griswolds
If You Wanna Stay
If You Wanna Stay
Last played on
Beware The Dog
The Griswolds
Beware The Dog
Beware The Dog
Last played on
Mississippi
The Griswolds
Mississippi
Mississippi
Last played on
