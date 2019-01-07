Andreya Triana
Andreya Triana Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreya Triana is a British singer-songwriter from London. To date, she has collaborated with Flying Lotus, Mr. Scruff, and Bonobo. Her songs have been remixed by Flying Lotus, Mount Kimbie, and Tokimonsta.
Andreya Triana Performances & Interviews
Andreya Triana Tracks
WOMAN
Andreya Triana
WOMAN
WOMAN
Last played on
Playing With Fire
Andreya Triana
Playing With Fire
Playing With Fire
Last played on
Everything You Never Had (We Had It All) (feat. Andreya Triana)
Breach
Everything You Never Had (We Had It All) (feat. Andreya Triana)
Everything You Never Had (We Had It All) (feat. Andreya Triana)
Last played on
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Bonobo
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Andreya Triana
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
Hyde Park
2016-09-11T04:59:17
11
Sep
2016
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
Hyde Park
Andreya Triana Links
Back to artist