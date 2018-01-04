Carla HeniusBorn 4 May 1919. Died 27 December 2002
Carla Henius (4 May 1919 – 27 December 2002) was a German operatic soprano and mezzo-soprano, voice teacher and librettist. She played a decisive role in promoting recent works by composers such as Arnold Schönberg, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Luigi Nono for the stage. She wrote the libretto for an opera by Aribert Reimann.
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
Pierre Boulez
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
Le marteau sans maitre (L'artisanat furieux)
