Chris T-T (born Christopher Thorpe-Tracey, 16 September 1974) is a retired English singer/songwriter based in Brighton. In a 20-year career he released 10 studio albums, two live collections and a number of collaborations. He is also a speaker, piano accompanist, activist and radio presenter, and he has written for a range of publications. For several years he contributed a weekly column on the arts to the left-wing newspaper The Morning Star. T-T's most recent album is career retrospective double-CD Best Of Chris T-T which was released on 19 May 2017 by London-based independent label Xtra Mile Recordings.

While T-T did not achieve mainstream success, his influence as an underground artist is widely felt and his music was consistently praised by critics over two decades.