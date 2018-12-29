The BachelorsFormed 1962
The Bachelors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f74bc209-6ebd-4617-9485-6df184ab81e5
The Bachelors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bachelors are a popular music group, originating from Dublin, Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bachelors Tracks
Sort by
I Wouldn't Trade You For The World
The Bachelors
I Wouldn't Trade You For The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
The Bachelors
I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
Last played on
Whispering
The Bachelors
Whispering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whispering
Last played on
The Sound Of Silence
The Bachelors
The Sound Of Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Silence
Last played on
Diane
The Bachelors
Diane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diane
Last played on
Oh Samuel Don't Die
The Bachelors
Oh Samuel Don't Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Samuel Don't Die
Last played on
Bachelor Boy
The Bachelors
Bachelor Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bachelor Boy
Last played on
Charmaine
The Bachelors
Charmaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charmaine
Last played on
Romana
The Bachelors
Romana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romana
Last played on
Ramona
The Bachelors
Ramona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ramona
Last played on
In The Chapel In The Moonlight
The Bachelors
In The Chapel In The Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Chapel In The Moonlight
Last played on
Marie
The Bachelors
Marie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marie
Last played on
The Bachelors Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist