Nina Kraljić
Eurovision Song Contest 2016. Born 4 April 1992
Nina Kraljić
1992-04-04
Nina Kraljić Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Kraljić (born 4 April 1992) is a Croatian singer-songwriter and voice actress. She is known for winning season one of The Voice – Najljepši glas Hrvatske and for being a finalist in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Lighthouse". Kraljić is the winner of the Croatian Porin award for Croatia's best new act of 2016. Her debut album Samo was released on 30 September 2016.
