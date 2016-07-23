Scud Mountain Boys are an American alternative country band. Formed in 1991 in Northampton, Massachusetts, it comprised Joe Pernice, Stephen Desaulniers, Bruce Tull and Tom Shea. Stephen Desaulniers left the band and was replaced by Frank Padellaro in October 1996.

The band at first was known as the Scuds, and their early work was influenced by electric rock. However, they sat round Tull's kitchen table every night and played acoustic country tunes, and soon decided that they enjoyed this style more. This culminated in the Scud Mountain Boys bringing the table to a concert and playing while sitting down, a move which was enthusiastically welcomed.

The band released three albums before disbanding in 1997: Dance the Night Away (1995), Pine Box (1995) and Massachusetts (1996). Massachusetts was their debut on the Sub Pop label, and upon signing they negotiated for the re-release of their first two albums. The Early Year was released in 1997 and contained slightly reordered versions of Dance the Night Away and Pine Box on two CDs.