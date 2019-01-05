Skids are a Scottish punk rock and new wave band, formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1977 by Stuart Adamson (guitar, keyboards, percussion and backing vocals), William Simpson (bass guitar and backing vocals), Thomas Kellichan (drums) and Richard Jobson (vocals, guitar and keyboards). Their biggest success was the 1979 single "Into the Valley" and the 1980 album The Absolute Game. In 2016 the band announced a 40th anniversary tour of the UK with their original singer Richard Jobson.