Skids are a Scottish punk rock and new wave band, formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1977 by Stuart Adamson (guitar, keyboards, percussion and backing vocals), William Simpson (bass guitar and backing vocals), Thomas Kellichan (drums) and Richard Jobson (vocals, guitar and keyboards). Their biggest success was the 1979 single "Into the Valley" and the 1980 album The Absolute Game. In 2016 the band announced a 40th anniversary tour of the UK with their original singer Richard Jobson.
The Skids - Into The Valley
Classic punk belter storming the Quay Sessions SAY special
The Skids - Into The Valley
Richard Jobson: "He can't sing and he can't dance… perfect!"
Richard Jobson remembers auditioning for The Skids at the age of 16.
Richard Jobson: "He can’t sing and he can’t dance… perfect!"
Richard Jobson on The Skids, David Bowie and performing live!
Richard Jobson of The Skids popped into the studio to chat about his 70s memories.
Richard Jobson on The Skids, David Bowie and performing live!
Classic Album: The Skids - Scared to Dance
Richard Jobson of The Skids joins Steve to reflect on the band's 1979 debut album.
Classic Album: The Skids - Scared to Dance
"Stick to the sharp stuff" - Richard Jobson remembers John Peel's advice and The Skids on TOTP
The Skids' frontman remembers their legendary 'Into the Valley' performance on TOTP.
"Stick to the sharp stuff" - Richard Jobson remembers John Peel's advice and The Skids on TOTP
"It was very posh, but it was very cool" - Richard Jobson on The Skids signing to Virgin
The Skids' frontman remembers his first encounters with the music industry in the '70s.
"It was very posh, but it was very cool" - Richard Jobson on The Skids signing to Virgin
"I was a bit borderline pathologically insane" - Richard Jobson remembers auditioning for The Skids
The pioneering post-punk frontman remembers a feral youth and the beginning of The Skids.
"I was a bit borderline pathologically insane" - Richard Jobson remembers auditioning for The Skids
Richard Jobson - My 70s
Front man of The Skids, Richard Jobson, shares his memories of the 70s.
Richard Jobson - My 70s
Into The Valley
Skids
Into The Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Into The Valley
Last played on
Working For The Yankee Dollar
Skids
Working For The Yankee Dollar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Circus Games
Skids
Circus Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Circus Games
Last played on
Masquerade
Skids
Masquerade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Masquerade
Last played on
The Saints Are Coming
Skids
The Saints Are Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
The Saints Are Coming
Last played on
Sweet Suburbia
Skids
Sweet Suburbia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Sweet Suburbia
Last played on
Into The Valley (The Quay Sessions, 23rd August 2018)
Skids
Into The Valley (The Quay Sessions, 23rd August 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Burning Cities
Skids
Burning Cities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Burning Cities
Last played on
Into The Valley (Quay Sessions)
Skids
Into The Valley (Quay Sessions)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Into The Valley (Quay Sessions)
Last played on
Kings of The New World Order (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
Skids
Kings of The New World Order (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
The Saints Are Coming (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
Skids
The Saints Are Coming (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Working For The Yankee Dollar (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
Skids
Working For The Yankee Dollar (The Quay Sessions, 23 Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
TV Stars (The Quay Sessions, 23rd Aug 2018)
Skids
TV Stars (The Quay Sessions, 23rd Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
Charade (The Quay Sessions, 23rd Aug 2018)
Skids
Charade (The Quay Sessions, 23rd Aug 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv6d.jpglink
