Al BowllyBorn 7 January 1898. Died 17 April 1941
Al Bowlly
1898-01-07
Al Bowlly Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Allick Bowlly (7 January 1898 – 17 April 1941) was a British vocalist who was popular during the 1930s in England. He recorded more than 1,000 records.
His most popular songs include "Midnight, the Stars and You", "Goodnight, Sweetheart", "The Very Thought of You", "Guilty", "Love Is the Sweetest Thing" and the only English version of "Dark Eyes" by Adalgiso Ferraris as "Black Eyes" with words of Albert Mellor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Bowlly Tracks
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
Al Bowlly
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
Top Hat, White Tie And Tails
On The Sentimental Side
Al Bowlly
On The Sentimental Side
On The Sentimental Side
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking
Al Bowlly
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Al Bowlly
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART
Al Bowlly
GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART
GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART
The Very Thought of You
The Ray Noble Orchestra & Al Bowlly
The Very Thought of You
The Very Thought of You
My Woman
Al Bowlly
My Woman
My Woman
Somewhere In France With You
Al Bowlly
Somewhere In France With You
Somewhere In France With You
The Very Thought Of You
Al Bowlly
The Very Thought Of You
The Very Thought Of You
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana
Al Bowlly
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana
Hang Out The Stars In Indiana
My Hats On The Side Of My Head
Al Bowlly
My Hats On The Side Of My Head
My Hats On The Side Of My Head
Heart And Soul
Al Bowlly
Heart And Soul
Heart And Soul
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Al Bowlly
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
You couldn't be cuter
Al Bowlly
You couldn't be cuter
You couldn't be cuter
Blue Moon
Al Bowlly
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Penny Serenade
Al Bowlly
Penny Serenade
Penny Serenade
I'll String Along With You
Ray Noble Orchestra & Al Bowlly
I'll String Along With You
I'll String Along With You
You Ought To See Sally on Sunday
Al Bowlly
You Ought To See Sally on Sunday
You Ought To See Sally on Sunday
Penny Serenade
Al Bowlly
Penny Serenade
Penny Serenade
Dinner for one please James
Al Bowlly
Dinner for one please James
Dinner for one please James
Blue Moon
Al Bowlly
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Oh! Mister Moon
Al Bowlly
Oh! Mister Moon
Oh! Mister Moon
Who's taking you home tonight
Al Bowlly
Who's taking you home tonight
Who's taking you home tonight
Lying In The Hay
Al Bowlly
Lying In The Hay
Lying In The Hay
South Of The Border
Al Bowlly
South Of The Border
South Of The Border
Isle Of Capri
Al Bowlly
Isle Of Capri
Isle Of Capri
I love you truly
Al Bowlly
I love you truly
I love you truly
Moonlight On The Highway
Al Bowlly
Moonlight On The Highway
Moonlight On The Highway
Sweet & Lovely
Al Bowlly
Sweet & Lovely
Sweet & Lovely
In My Little Red Book
Al Bowlly
In My Little Red Book
In My Little Red Book
Eadie Was A Lady
Lew Stone
Eadie Was A Lady
Eadie Was A Lady
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
Al Bowlly
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow
Two Sleepy people
Al Bowlly
Two Sleepy people
Two Sleepy people
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Al Bowlly
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Riptide
Al Bowlly
Riptide
Riptide
It's time to say goodnight
Al Bowlly
It's time to say goodnight
It's time to say goodnight
Al Bowlly Links
