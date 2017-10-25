Virgil "Sparo" HoweBorn 23 September 1975. Died 11 September 2017
Virgil "Sparo" Howe
1975-09-23
Virgil "Sparo" Howe Biography (Wikipedia)
Virgil Howe (23 September 1975 – 11 September 2017) was a British musician best known for his work in Little Barrie and with his father Steve Howe.
Nexus
Steve Howe
Nexus
Nexus
