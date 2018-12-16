The Mudlarks
The Mudlarks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7411c09-80ea-4582-be23-539a580da2b0
The Mudlarks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mudlarks were an English pop vocal group of the late 1950s and early 1960s. They had two Top 10 UK hit singles in 1958.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mudlarks Tracks
Sort by
Book Of Love
The Mudlarks
Book Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Book Of Love
Last played on
Lollipop
The Mudlarks
Lollipop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lollipop
Last played on
The Book Of Love
The Mudlarks
The Book Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Book Of Love
Last played on
I've Been Everywhere
The Mudlarks
I've Been Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Everywhere
Last played on
My Boy Lollipop
The Mudlarks
My Boy Lollipop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Boy Lollipop
Last played on
The Mudlarks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist