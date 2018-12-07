JohnnyswimFormed 2005
Johnnyswim
2005
Johnnyswim Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnyswim is an American folk, soul, blues, pop music duo, consisting of singer-songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez. The duo formed in 2005 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.
Goodbye Road
Goodbye Road
Last played on
I Won't Back Down
I Won't Back Down
Last played on
First Try
First Try
Last played on
Hummingbird
Hummingbird
Last played on
Let It Matter
Let It Matter
Last played on
