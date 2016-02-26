Stephen ManganBorn 16 May 1968
Stephen Mangan
1968-05-16
Stephen Mangan Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen James Mangan (born 16 May 1968) is an English actor. He has played the roles of Guy Secretan in Green Wing, Dan Moody in I'm Alan Partridge, Sean Lincoln in Episodes and Postman Pat in Postman Pat: The Movie.
As a stage actor, he was Tony-nominated for his portrayal of Norman in The Norman Conquests on Broadway. He also starred as Bertie Wooster in Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense at the Duke of York's Theatre, which won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
