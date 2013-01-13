Tim Austin
Tim Austin is an American musician and former founding member of the Lonesome River Band. He is also the founder of Doobie Shea Records, a record label he ran from 1988 until 2004. In addition to the Lonesome River Band, he has performed with numerous artists, including Marty Raybon.
