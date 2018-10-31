Jan MichielsBelgian pianist. Born 1966
Jan Michiels
1966
Jan Michiels Tracks
Preludio-All'ungherese
Béla Bartók
Sonata no. 6 in G major BWV.530 for organ (trans. for piano)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata in G
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Les Baricades misterieuses [from Pieces de clavecin -ordre no.6]
François Couperin
Le Moucheron [from Pieces de clavecin - ordre no.6]
François Couperin
