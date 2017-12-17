Give Up the GhostFormed 1998. Disbanded 2004
Give Up the Ghost
1998
Give Up the Ghost Biography
American Nightmare (briefly known as Give Up the Ghost) is a hardcore punk band from Boston, Massachusetts. They have released three albums, one EP and a compilation of earlier released material under the name American Nightmare.
Give Up the Ghost Tracks
The World Is Blue
The World Is Blue
Love American
Love American
Love American
Crush of the Year
Crush of the Year
Young Hearts Be Free Tonight
Young Hearts Be Free Tonight
Bluem
Bluem
Bluem
It's The Limit
It's The Limit
