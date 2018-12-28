Edinburgh-born Donald Runnicles has been Chief Conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra since September 2009.

He also holds concurrent positions as General Music Director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Music Director of the Grand Teton Music Festival in Jackson, Wyoming, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

His work with the BBC SSO includes performances throughout Scotland as well as regular appearances at the BBC Proms and Edinburgh International Festival. He is one of today’s leading Wagnerians and recent projects have included new productions of Parsifal and Lohengrin with the Deutsche Oper Berlin, as well as revivals of Tristan und Isolde, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg and the complete Ring cycle. At last year’s BBC Proms he and the BBC SSO gave a highly successful concert performance of Tannhäuser. Works in Berlin this season include Falstaff, Don Carlo, Otello, The Damnation of Faust, Jenůfa and Billy Budd.

He maintains regular guest relationships with the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony and North German Radio Symphony orchestras, and works closely with the Philadelphia Orchestra, which he took on a tour of China in summer 2013. From 1992 to 2008 he was Music Director of the San Francisco Opera; highlights there included the world premiere of John Adams’s Doctor Atomic, and the US premiere of Messiaen’s Saint François d’Assise. At the close of his tenure he was awarded the San Francisco Opera Medal, the company’s highest honour.

Donald Runnicles recently recorded a CD of Wagner arias with tenor Jonas Kaufmann and the Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin. His award-winning discography also contains Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, Mozart’s Requiem, Orff’s Carmina Burana, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Britten’s Billy Budd, Humperdinck’s Hänsel und Gretel and Bellini’s I Capuleti e i Montecchi.

Donald Runnicles was appointed OBE in 2004 and holds honorary degrees from the University of Edinburgh and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

For further information please visit: www.donaldrunnicles.com