Tiana LemnitzBorn 26 October 1897. Died 5 February 1994
Tiana Lemnitz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1897-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f73125f1-e7eb-48ac-9a70-8ec846192b62
Tiana Lemnitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiana Lemnitz (26 October 1897 – 5 February 1994) was a German operatic soprano. Her major operatic career took place between the two world wars (1919-1939).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tiana Lemnitz Tracks
Sort by
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3)
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3)
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist