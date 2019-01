Wojciech Rajski (born July 9, 1948) is a Polish conductor, and the founder and current Artistic Director of the Polish Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra Sopot. His recordings can be heard on such labels as Deutsche Grammophon, Dux Records, and EMI Classics.

