Wojciech Rajski
Born 9 July 1948
Wojciech Rajski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04tm14s.jpg
1948-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f72f00fe-1b75-4edb-bb1d-cbd4fbd5a1c8
Wojciech Rajski Biography (Wikipedia)
Wojciech Rajski (born July 9, 1948) is a Polish conductor, and the founder and current Artistic Director of the Polish Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra Sopot. His recordings can be heard on such labels as Deutsche Grammophon, Dux Records, and EMI Classics.
Wojciech Rajski Tracks
La Musica Notturna delle strade di Madrid, Quintet Op 30 no 6 (G.324)
Luigi Boccherini
La Musica Notturna delle strade di Madrid, Quintet Op 30 no 6 (G.324)
La Musica Notturna delle strade di Madrid, Quintet Op 30 no 6 (G.324)
La Musica Notturna delle strade di Madrid, Quintet Op 30 no 6 (G.324)
Orchestra
Last played on
Adagio from Violin Concerto in F# minor No 1
Karol Józef Lipinski
Adagio from Violin Concerto in F# minor No 1
Adagio from Violin Concerto in F# minor No 1
Adagio from Violin Concerto in F# minor No 1
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Warsaw concerto for piano and orchestra
Richard Addinsell
Warsaw concerto for piano and orchestra
Warsaw concerto for piano and orchestra
Warsaw concerto for piano and orchestra
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Orawa for string orchestra (1988) (Vivo)
Wojciech Kilar
Orawa for string orchestra (1988) (Vivo)
Orawa for string orchestra (1988) (Vivo)
Orawa for string orchestra (1988) (Vivo)
Last played on
Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)
Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)
Overture from Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano concerto in D flat major
Aram Khachaturian
Piano concerto in D flat major
Piano concerto in D flat major
Piano concerto in D flat major
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Orchestra
Last played on
Violin Concerto No.4 in A major (Op.32) [Allegro] (1844)
Karol Józef Lipinski
Violin Concerto No.4 in A major (Op.32) [Allegro] (1844)
Violin Concerto No.4 in A major (Op.32) [Allegro] (1844)
Violin Concerto No.4 in A major (Op.32) [Allegro] (1844)
Performer
Last played on
Rondo alla Polacca in E major, (Op.13) (C.1820-24)
Karol Józef Lipinski
Rondo alla Polacca in E major, (Op.13) (C.1820-24)
Rondo alla Polacca in E major, (Op.13) (C.1820-24)
Rondo alla Polacca in E major, (Op.13) (C.1820-24)
Performer
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in F major (Op.102)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in F major (Op.102)
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in F major (Op.102)
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 in F major (Op.102)
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for violin and orchestra No.2 in D minor (Op.22)
Henryk Wieniawski
Concerto for violin and orchestra No.2 in D minor (Op.22)
Concerto for violin and orchestra No.2 in D minor (Op.22)
Concerto for violin and orchestra No.2 in D minor (Op.22)
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Chorale Prelude (1988)
Wojciech Kilar
Chorale Prelude (1988)
Chorale Prelude (1988)
Chorale Prelude (1988)
Last played on
