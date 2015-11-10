David GrubbsAmerican guitarist. Born 21 September 1967
David Grubbs
1967-09-21
David Grubbs Biography (Wikipedia)
David Grubbs (born September 21, 1967), composer, guitarist, pianist, and vocalist, was a founding member of Squirrel Bait, Bastro, and Gastr del Sol. He has also played in Codeine, The Red Krayola, Bitch Magnet and The Wingdale Community Singers.
David Grubbs Tracks
Cool Side Of The Pillow
Andrea Belfi
Cool Side Of The Pillow
Cool Side Of The Pillow
Composer
Last played on
The Hesitation Waltz
David Grubbs
The Hesitation Waltz
The Hesitation Waltz
Last played on
A View of The Mesa
David Grubbs
A View of The Mesa
A View of The Mesa
Last played on
Ornamental Hermit
David Grubbs
Ornamental Hermit
Ornamental Hermit
Last played on
Kentucky Karaoke
David Grubbs
Kentucky Karaoke
Kentucky Karaoke
Last played on
