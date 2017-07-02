Pandit Pran NathBorn 3 November 1918. Died 13 June 1996
Pandit Pran Nath
1918-11-03
Pandit Pran Nath Biography (Wikipedia)
Pandit Pran Nath (Devanagari: पंडित प्राणनाथ) (3 November 1918 – 13 June 1996) was an Indian classical singer and teacher of the Kirana gharana (singing style).
Raga Darbari
Pandit Pran Nath
Raga Darbari
Raga Darbari
Yaman Kalyan (extract)
Pandit Pran Nath
Yaman Kalyan (extract)
Yaman Kalyan (extract)
