Belinda O'Hooley (born c. 1971) is a British singer-songwriter and pianist from Yorkshire, England. Formerly a member of Rachel Unthank and the Winterset (now The Unthanks), she now records and performs as O'Hooley & Tidow with her wife Heidi Tidow (pronounced Tee-doe).
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Along The Menin Road
Jim Boyes
Along The Menin Road
Along The Menin Road
Will I See Your Face Again
Jim Boyes
Will I See Your Face Again
Will I See Your Face Again
Spancil Hill
Belinda O'Hooley
Spancil Hill
Spancil Hill
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T04:37:47
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
