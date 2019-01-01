Bizarre Inc90s UK dance-pop group. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1996
Bizarre Inc
1989
Bizarre Inc Biography (Wikipedia)
Bizarre Inc were an English electronic music group. Originally formed in 1989 as a duo between English DJs Dean Meredith and Mark "Aaron" Archer (not to be confused with the film producer of same name), they later re-formed as a trio consisting of Andrew Meecham, Dean Meredith and Carl Turner in 1990.
Bizarre Inc Tracks
I'm Gonna Get You (Edit)
Playing With Knives
I'm Gonna Get You (feat. Angie Brown)
I'm Gonna Get You
I'm Gonna Get You Baby (feat. Angie Brown)
I'm Gonna Get You (Club Mix)
Playing With Knives (The Climax)
Playin With Knives (Low Steppa Edit)
Playing With Knives (Quadrant Mix)
