Incredible Bongo Band
Formed 1972. Disbanded 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qqxtc.jpg
1972
Incredible Bongo Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Incredible Bongo Band, also known as Michael Viner's Incredible Bongo Band, was a project started in 1972 by Michael Viner, a record artist manager and executive at MGM Records. Viner was called on to supplement the soundtrack to the B-film The Thing With Two Heads. The band's output consisted of upbeat, funky, instrumental music. Many tracks were covers of popular songs of the day characterized by the prominence of bongo drums, conga drums, rock drums and brass.
Incredible Bongo Band Tracks
Bongo Rock
Apache
