Till Lindemann (born 4 January 1963 in Leipzig) is a German singer, songwriter, musician, actor, poet, and pyrotechnician. He is best known as the lead vocalist and frontman of the German Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein. He is noted for his muscular stature, unique stage performances (including the use of pyrotechnics and a specific move known as "The Till Hammer"), and bass voice. He is also known for his lyrics, some of which have caused controversy. Worldwide, Rammstein has sold over 45 million records, with five of their albums receiving platinum status.

Lindemann has been listed among the "50 Greatest Metal Frontmen of All Time” by Roadrunner Records. He has appeared in some films in minor roles and has also two published books of poetry, one titled Messer (2002) and the other In stillen Nächten (2013). He has presented some of his original poems and scripts to galleries. In 2015, Lindemann started a new project