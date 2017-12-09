Jake BurnsBorn 21 February 1958
Jake Burns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f71e28b6-57e1-47c8-b398-5602514a130d
Jake Burns Biography (Wikipedia)
John "Jake" Burns (born 21 February 1958, Belfast, Northern Ireland) is a singer and guitarist, and is best known as the frontman of Stiff Little Fingers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jake Burns Performances & Interviews
Jake Burns Tracks
Sort by
Frozen Water
Jake Burns
Frozen Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frozen Water
Last played on
What's Going On (BBC Introducing East Midlands, 9th December 2017)
Jake Burns
What's Going On (BBC Introducing East Midlands, 9th December 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breeze
Jake Burns
Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breeze
Last played on
Call My Name
Jake Burns
Call My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call My Name
Last played on
Old Friend
Jake Burns
Old Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Friend
Last played on
Drifting Apart (live)
Jake Burns
Drifting Apart (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Bound (live)
Jake Burns
California Bound (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Bound
Jake Burns
California Bound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist