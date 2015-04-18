Sam BeetonBorn 13 September 1988
Sam Beeton
1988-09-13
Sam Beeton Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Beeton (born Samuel John Beeton, 13 September 1988, Nottingham, England) is a British singer-songwriter and musician. He released his debut single "What You Look For" in September 2008, which reached number 41 in the UK charts in the week up to 20 September 2008. His first album, No Definite Answer, was released on iTunes in 2008.
