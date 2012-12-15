Danny and the Dressmakers
Danny and the Dressmakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f71cf479-7389-41d7-9919-215a4a49b876
Tracks
Sort by
Johnny Be Good (Live At Deeply Vale)
Danny and the Dressmakers
Johnny Be Good (Live At Deeply Vale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sewing Machine
Danny and the Dressmakers
Sewing Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sewing Machine
Last played on
Dynamite
Danny and the Dressmakers
Dynamite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dynamite
Last played on
Don't Make Another Bass Guitar Mr. Rickenbacker
Danny and the Dressmakers
Don't Make Another Bass Guitar Mr. Rickenbacker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist