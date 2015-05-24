Cécile CorbelBorn 16 July 1980
Cécile Corbel Biography (Wikipedia)
Cécile Corbel (born 28 March 1980, Pont-Croix, Finistère, France) is a French and Breton singer, harpist, and composer. She has released five albums of original music and worked for Studio Ghibli as a composer for its 2010 film, The Borrower Arrietty. Corbel sings in many languages including French, Italian, Breton, and English and has done songs in German, Spanish, Irish, Turkish, and Japanese. Her lifelong partner is songwriter Simon Caby, who is also her co-composer.
