Stu MartinBorn 11 June 1938. Died 12 June 1980
Stu Martin
1938-06-11
Stu Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Victor Martin (June 11, 1938 – June 12, 1980) was an American jazz drummer.
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
John Surman
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
