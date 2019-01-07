Raja Kumari
Raja Kumari Performances & Interviews
- Raja Kumari: "Coming from a culture that's so vibrant, it's important that we express that."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zp89k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zp89k.jpg2017-04-09T14:00:00.000ZRaja Kumari shares her story of being raised in the United States of America as well as being mentored by AR Rahman & being signed by L.A Reid.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zp7d3
- Raja Kumarihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t35pv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t35pv.jpg2017-02-16T14:16:00.000ZRaja talks meeting AR Rahman, preforming in India and composes a rap live on air!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t35s7
- "I don't want to be limited by genre. I'm a genre rebel."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dzmf6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dzmf6.jpg2016-11-02T19:49:00.000ZTrack of the week artist, Raja Kumari, joins Bobby Friction to chat about her new single!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dzn1c
- Raja Kumari - Mute!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040k0s2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040k0s2.jpg2016-07-05T18:56:00.000ZRaja Kumari AKA 'The daughter of the king’ talks Mute with Bobbyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040k0sp
Raja Kumari Tracks
Shook
Raja Kumari
Shook
Shook
Husn Parcham
Bhoomi Trivedi
Husn Parcham
Husn Parcham
City Slums (feat. Divine)
Raja Kumari
City Slums (feat. Divine)
City Slums (feat. Divine)
Meera
Raja Kumari
Meera
Meera
I Did It
Raja Kumari
I Did It
I Did It
