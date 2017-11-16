Elena GusevaBorn 1 April 1986
Elena Guseva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1986-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7186fe9-0f36-499f-9230-25ca10b18e11
Elena Guseva Tracks
Sort by
The Gambler: Act 4
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Gambler: Act 4
The Gambler: Act Three
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Gambler: Act Three
The Gambler: Act Two
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Gambler: Act Two
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
Back to artist